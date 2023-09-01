MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NZ, 2nd T20 highlights: England wins by 95 runs to take 2-0 lead in series

Highlights from the second T20I match between England and New Zealand, being played at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

Sep 02, 2023

Team Sportstar
Although England has one eye on the World Cup later this year, its captain, Jos Buttler (L), is looking forward to a “great test” against the Black Caps, led by Tim Southee (R).
Although England has one eye on the World Cup later this year, its captain, Jos Buttler (L), is looking forward to a “great test” against the Black Caps, led by Tim Southee (R). | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Although England has one eye on the World Cup later this year, its captain, Jos Buttler (L), is looking forward to a “great test” against the Black Caps, led by Tim Southee (R). | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Highlights of the second T20I between England and New Zealand through the scoreboard below. Keep scrolling for updates below:

1st T20I MATCH REPORT

Playing with points to prove, Harry Brook and Dawid Malan guided England to an easy win over New Zealand on Wednesday in the first of four Twenty20 internationals between the teams.

Brook (43 not out off 27 balls) and Malan (54 off 42) shared a 54-run partnership as England reached its target of 140 with six overs to spare at Chester-le-Street for a seven-wicket victory.

Malan, meanwhile, got a much-needed big score after some patchy recent form, reaching fifty for the 16th time in T20 internationals and helping to steady the innings after the early loss of Jonny Bairstow (4) in England’s reply to New Zealand’s 139-9.

ALSO READ: Gavaskar: Indian cricket is way too big now for any selection hanky-panky

Put into bat, New Zealand saw Glenn Phillips hit the team’s top score of 41 off 38 balls but the tourists struggled after losing three wickets in 12 balls from 25-0.

Pace bowler Brydon Carse had 3-23 off four overs on his T20 international debut while Luke Wood, who was hit for three sixes by Finn Allen (21) off the first over of the match, had figures of 3-37.

(with inputs from AP)

England squad
Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood
New Zealand squad
Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE STREAMING

The second T20I between England and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 10:30 PM IST on Friday, September 1.

