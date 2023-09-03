MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Highlights: New Zealand wins by 74 runs

Follow for all highlights from the third T20I match between England and New Zealand, being played at Birmingham.

Updated : Sep 03, 2023 22:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert looks on as England batsman Jos Buttler hits out only to be caught by Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert looks on as England batsman Jos Buttler hits out only to be caught by Mitchell Santner. | Photo Credit: STU FORSTER
infoIcon

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert looks on as England batsman Jos Buttler hits out only to be caught by Mitchell Santner.

Follow all the highlights from the third T20I between England and New Zealand through the scoreboard below. Keep scrolling for updates below:

2nd T20I MATCH REPORT

England’s Johnny Bairstow and Harry Brook smashed half centuries before debutant Gus Atkinson took four wickets to power England to a 2-0 lead over New Zealand in their four-match Twenty20 International series with a 95-run victory on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bairstow finished with an unbeaten 86 off 60 balls and Brook impressed with 67 from 36 as England finished on 198 runs for four.

Atkinson made an immediate impression by taking the wickets of Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.

Already named in England’s preliminary squad for the World Cup in India, which begins in October, Atkinson was given his chance to prove his worth and wasted no time taking it.

READ MORE

England squad
Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, John Turner, Luke Wood
New Zealand squad
Tim Southee (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

ENG vs NZ 2nd T20I LIVE STREAMING

The second T20I between England and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 10:30 PM IST on Friday, September 1.

