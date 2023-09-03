ENG vs NZ, 3rd T20 Highlights: New Zealand wins by 74 runs

Follow all the highlights from the third T20I between England and New Zealand through the scoreboard below. Keep scrolling for updates below:
England’s Johnny Bairstow and Harry Brook smashed half centuries before debutant Gus Atkinson took four wickets to power England to a 2-0 lead over New Zealand in their four-match Twenty20 International series with a 95-run victory on Friday.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bairstow finished with an unbeaten 86 off 60 balls and Brook impressed with 67 from 36 as England finished on 198 runs for four.
Atkinson made an immediate impression by taking the wickets of Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson.
Already named in England’s preliminary squad for the World Cup in India, which begins in October, Atkinson was given his chance to prove his worth and wasted no time taking it.
The second T20I between England and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app and website from 10:30 PM IST on Friday, September 1.
