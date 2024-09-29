ENG vs AUS 2024, 5th ODI LIVE score: Salt falls for quickfire 45, Hardie gets two wickets

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the fifth ODI between England and Australia, played at the County Ground in Bristol, England.
Toss & Playing XIs
Australia wins the toss and opts to bowl.
England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid
Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
When and where is England vs Australia being played?
The fifth ODI between England and Australia is being played at the County Ground in Bristol, England. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST (11 am local time).
Where to watch England vs Australia on TV?
The One Day International between England and Australia will be live broadcast on the Sony Spots Network in India. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will broadcast the game.
How to live stream the fifth ODI, England vs Australia?
The fifth One Day International can be live streamed on Sony LIV and FanCode. In the United Kingdom, the match can be watched on Sky Go streaming service.
