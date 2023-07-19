- July 19, 2023 16:03AUS 28/1 in 7 Overs
Labuschagne is off the mark with a single as Broad continues to attack and enforce another breakthrough. The veteran is sticking to the fuller length and got one to come back in as Labuschagne shouldered his arms. Brilliant seam position. Top bowling with Anderson eyeing a scalp and Broad his 600th.
- July 19, 2023 15:55AUS 15/1 in 5 Overs
Broad strikes and picks his 599th Test wicket by trapping Usman Khawaja. The batsman did go for a review but there was nothing in contact with the bat and ball. Full and straight and Khawaja played all over it.
- July 19, 2023 15:45AUS 7/0 in 3 Overs
Anderson starts with a maiden and Broad bowls in tandem, in an attempt to remove Warner. A sound start from Australia but England will look to make inroads.
- July 19, 2023 15:38AUS 6/0 in 1 Over
Stuart Broad starts the proceedings with both David Warner and Usman Khawaja off the mark. Warner starts off in an aggressive way by smashing the fast bowler to the boundary.
- July 19, 2023 15:29Match Time
From Leeds to Manchester and after a nine-day break, both teams will look to take the upper hand with a sell-out crowd in front of them.
- July 19, 2023 15:19Pat Cummins after the Toss
“We would’ve bowled first too but not a bad toss to lose, looks like a good wicket. The game is played at quite a quick pace here. We’ve got two all-rounders and Travis Head, gives us lot of options. There’s always a bit of risk, we’ve gone for a slightly different lineup than usual. We absolutely want to win this, we want to win the series and the guys are here to win this. We all had a great break, some of the guys went to different places in Europe.”
- July 19, 2023 15:15Ben Stokes after the Toss
“We’re going to bowl. (On being told that no team has won after electing to bowl first at Old Trafford) Will be a nice time for us to do that. The clarity helps, we had the same mindset in the last game. Spoke about the weather quite a bit last week but doesn’t look too bad today. We’ll have to adapt. If the game gets to a point where we need to push things on we’ll be able to do that, that’s how we play naturally. Anderson has been an unbelievable performer. He offers a lot in terms of control, no issues whatsoever with him. Moeen can have an impact on the game batting at three. He’s more than capable of playing there, takes nothing away from Brook.”
- July 19, 2023 15:06England Playing XI
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
- July 19, 2023 15:05Australia Playing XI
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
- July 19, 2023 15:04Toss Update
England wins toss, opts to bowl first
England-Australia 4th Test of Ashes 2023 series at Old Trafford, Manchester. Australia leads 2-1; England seeks to win from 0-2 deficit, first since 1936-37. James Anderson returns, Ollie Robinson out.
- July 19, 2023 14:31Australia Squad
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green
- July 19, 2023 14:30England Squad
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue
- July 19, 2023 14:25Ashes 2023: Stokes says weather could make England even bolder in bid to level series
