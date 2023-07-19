MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs AUS Live Score, 4th Test: Broad strikes early to remove Khawaja

ENG vs Aus Live Score: Catch the Live Score, Updates, Scorecard and Highlights from the fourth Ashes Test match.

Updated : Jul 19, 2023 16:09 IST

Team Sportstar
Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing Usman Khawaja on Day one of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing Usman Khawaja on Day one of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.
Stuart Broad celebrates after dismissing Usman Khawaja on Day one of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

  • July 19, 2023 16:03
    AUS 28/1 in 7 Overs

    Labuschagne is off the mark with a single as Broad continues to attack and enforce another breakthrough. The veteran is sticking to the fuller length and got one to come back in as Labuschagne shouldered his arms. Brilliant seam position. Top bowling with Anderson eyeing a scalp and Broad his 600th.

  • July 19, 2023 15:55
    AUS 15/1 in 5 Overs

    Broad strikes and picks his 599th Test wicket by trapping Usman Khawaja. The batsman did go for a review but there was nothing in contact with the bat and ball. Full and straight and Khawaja played all over it.

  • July 19, 2023 15:45
    AUS 7/0 in 3 Overs

    Anderson starts with a maiden and Broad bowls in tandem, in an attempt to remove Warner. A sound start from Australia but England will look to make inroads.

  • July 19, 2023 15:38
    AUS 6/0 in 1 Over

    Stuart Broad starts the proceedings with both David Warner and Usman Khawaja off the mark. Warner starts off in an aggressive way by smashing the fast bowler to the boundary.

  • July 19, 2023 15:29
    Match Time

    From Leeds to Manchester and after a nine-day break, both teams will look to take the upper hand with a sell-out crowd in front of them.

  • July 19, 2023 15:19
    Pat Cummins after the Toss

    “We would’ve bowled first too but not a bad toss to lose, looks like a good wicket. The game is played at quite a quick pace here. We’ve got two all-rounders and Travis Head, gives us lot of options. There’s always a bit of risk, we’ve gone for a slightly different lineup than usual. We absolutely want to win this, we want to win the series and the guys are here to win this. We all had a great break, some of the guys went to different places in Europe.”

  • July 19, 2023 15:15
    Ben Stokes after the Toss

    “We’re going to bowl. (On being told that no team has won after electing to bowl first at Old Trafford) Will be a nice time for us to do that. The clarity helps, we had the same mindset in the last game. Spoke about the weather quite a bit last week but doesn’t look too bad today. We’ll have to adapt. If the game gets to a point where we need to push things on we’ll be able to do that, that’s how we play naturally. Anderson has been an unbelievable performer. He offers a lot in terms of control, no issues whatsoever with him. Moeen can have an impact on the game batting at three. He’s more than capable of playing there, takes nothing away from Brook.”

  • July 19, 2023 15:06
    England Playing XI

    Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

  • July 19, 2023 15:05
    Australia Playing XI

    David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

  • July 19, 2023 15:04
    Toss Update

    England wins toss, opts to bowl first

  • July 19, 2023 14:42
    England-Australia 4th Test of Ashes 2023 series at Old Trafford, Manchester. Australia leads 2-1; England seeks to win from 0-2 deficit, first since 1936-37. James Anderson returns, Ollie Robinson out.

  • July 19, 2023 14:31
    Australia Squad

    David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green

  • July 19, 2023 14:30
    England Squad

    Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue

  • July 19, 2023 14:25
    Ben Stokes said Tuesday that the forecast of bad weather in Manchester could make England even more aggressive as it bids to keep its Ashes hopes alive with victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

