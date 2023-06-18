Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 3: Australia 386 all out, England gains seven-run lead

Key Updates
- June 18, 2023 17:29WAUS 386 all out in 116.1 overs
Robinson to Cummins, OUT! Short ball and straight up and Stokes makes no mistake running from mid-wicket.
Australia concedes a seven-run lead and we’re moving into a single-innings knockout now!
Pat Cummins c Stokes b Robinson 38 (62b 3x6)
- June 18, 2023 17:24WAUS 386/9 in 116 overs
Broad to Boland, OUT! Straight to silly-point. Broad bumps him out with the short ball and there was little that Boland could do there. Josh Hazlewood walks in. He’s off the mark with a single. Short from Broad and whack! Cummins clobbers it over deep mid-wicket for SIX.
Scott Boland c Pope b Broad 0 (5b)
- June 18, 2023 17:17WAUS 377/8 in 115 overs
Robinson to Lyon, OUT! Straight to square-leg. Robinson induces a pull shot from Lyon and it flies straight to Duckett in the deep. Scott Boland is the new man. Robinson sends in a few into the blockhole with close-in fielders in place.
Nathan Lyon c Duckett b Robinson 1 (6b)
- June 18, 2023 17:06WAUS 372/7 in 113 overs
Robinson to Khawaja, OUT! Yorked him out after a brilliant, brilliant setup with a field. Stokes places a short cover, mid-wicket, silly mid-on and mid-off in the arc and prompts Khawaja to charge. He does but Robinson nails one in the blockhole to end Khawaja’s innings on 141. Nathan Lyon is in at 9.
Usman Khawaja b Robinson 141 (321b 14x4 3x6)
- June 18, 2023 16:53AUS 371/6 in 111 overs
Robinson sends in a knuckle ball to Khawaja who tucks it fine for a single. He maintains a short ball attack on Cummins who ducks underneath the delivery from around the stumps.
- June 18, 2023 16:29AUS 365/6 in 107 overs
Ollie Robinson into the attack. Length ball and Cummins gets an inside-edge down to fine leg for a single. Cummins and Khawaja wade through with a few singles. Australia continues to crawl towards the lead.
- June 18, 2023 16:066AUS 355/6 in 102 overs
A loose full toss from Moeen and Cummins belts it over mid-wicket for SIX. In the slot and Cummins pumps another down the ground for a gorgeous SIX.
- June 18, 2023 16:02AUS 343/6 in 101 overs
Anderson goes wide off the crease and slides one in. Cummins bends low and digs it out towards silly mid-on. Wide from Anderson and Cummins taps the ball past gully and finds three runs.
- June 18, 2023 15:52WAUS 338/6 in 99 overs
Anderson to Carey, OUT! Cleaned him up. Anderson lines one in and steams through the gates to hit the top of off - his 1100th FC wicket! Pat Cummins is in at 8.
Alex Carey b Anderson 66 (99b 10x4 1x6)
- June 18, 2023 15:47Moeen Ali fined by ICC
- June 18, 2023 15:404AUS 322/5 in 97 overs
Moeen Ali uses a spray on his fingers to treat an injury without the umpires’ consent.
Meanwhile, Anderson offers a half-volley to Carey who drives but Stokes puts in a fine dive at cover to deny a boundary. Anderson finds the outside-edge and this time it rushes past second-slip for FOUR.
- June 18, 2023 15:31AUS 312/5 in 95 overs
Khawaja starts with a flick down to fine leg for a single. Inside-edge and dropped? Anderson finds a nick off Carey but Bairstow fumbles behind the sticks once again.
- June 18, 2023 15:30Day 3 begins
Khawaja and Carey are back. Jimmy Anderson will open the attack. Silly mid-on, mid-off and mid-wicket in place.
- June 18, 2023 15:24The moving day
- June 18, 2023 14:36Khawaja reflects on his ton
- June 18, 2023 14:28Ashes - 1st Test Day 2 Review
Usman Khawaja ended his decade-long wait for a maiden Test hundred in England as he led an Australia recovery in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Saturday.
Australia was struggling at 67-3 after Stuart Broad struck twice in two balls to remove David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne before England captain Ben Stokes captured the prize wicket of star batsman Steve Smith.
But, Australia recovered to 311-5 at stumps on the second day of this five-match series, with opening batsman Khawaja 126 not out and wicketkeeper Alex Carey unbeaten on 52 in an unbroken stand of 91.
That still left Australia 82 runs behind England’s first-innings 393-8 declared built on Joe Root’s 118 not out.
Australia captain Pat Cummins insisted his recently-crowned World Test champions had no need to emulate England’s ultra-aggressive ‘Bazball’ style batting, saying: “Somewhere our batters might take 200 balls to get a hundred and that’s totally fine.”
His words were underlined by Khawaja’s 199-ball hundred - his 15th in Tests but seventh in 18 matches since he was recalled last year - which he completed with a late-cut four off Stokes.
Khawaja’s obdurate stay appeared to have ended when Broad bowled him for 112 in the first over with the new ball but replays revealed the veteran seamer had overstepped the crease for a marginal no-ball and Khawaja was reprieved.
Broad had earlier reduced Australia to 29-2 as he again got the better of Warner, whom he dismissed seven times during the drawn 2019 Ashes in England.
The left-hander had reached nine on an overcast morning favouring England’s quicks when he chased a wide ball from Broad and inside edged onto his stumps.
And the roars of the crowd became deafening next ball when Labuschagne, the world’s top-ranked Test batsman, fell for a golden duck after edging a Broad outswinger that was brilliantly caught one-handed low down by diving wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.
Smith survived the hat-trick delivery but rarely looked comfortable in a 59-ball stay that didn’t feature a single boundary.
Stokes’s bowling fitness had been called into question by a longstanding left knee injury, but the lively all-rounder struck when he rapped Smith on the back foot with a nip-back ball.
The batsman’s review upheld South African umpire Marais Erasmus’s decision and Smith, whose twin centuries in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston four years ago powered Australia to a 251-run win, was out for 16.
But as the ball got older and conditions for batting eased, Khawaja and Travis Head checked England’s progress with a fourth-wicket stand of 81.
Both left-handers went after Moeen Ali, each hitting the recalled off-spinner for sixes on his Birmingham home ground.
But Stokes kept Moeen, in for the injured Jack Leach, going in what was the bowler’s first Test in nearly two years since he ‘retired’ from all red-ball cricket.
His faith was rewarded when Head, fresh from a hundred in Australia’s WTC final win over India at The Oval last week, fell for a typically brisk 50 off 63 balls after dragging a drive off Moeen to Zak Crawley at mid-wicket.
Australia’s 148-4 should have become 148-5 when Cameron Green, on a second-ball nought, charged at a sharply-turning Moeen delivery only for Bairstow to miss a clear stumping opportunity. Moeen eventually bowled Green for 38 but only after the all-rounder had put on 72 with Khawaja.
Bairstow, who made a run-a-ball 78 on Friday, also dropped Alex Carey, on 26 off occasional spinner Root, having been chosen as England’s keeper ahead of Ben Foakes - arguably a better gloveman but not as good a batsman.
- AFP
- June 18, 2023 14:26Where to Watch Ashes 2023 1st Test, Day 3 in India?
Day 3 of the first England vs Australia Ashes Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports Network from 3:30 PM IST.
