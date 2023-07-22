MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

ENG vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: Manchester weather in focus after England dents Australia

Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 4, Ashes 2023: Catch the Live Score, Updates, Scorecard and Highlights from the fourth Ashes Test match.

Updated : Jul 22, 2023 14:53 IST

Team Sportstar
England’s Mark Wood celebrates with Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after taking the wicket of Travis Head.
England’s Mark Wood celebrates with Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after taking the wicket of Travis Head.
lightbox-info

England’s Mark Wood celebrates with Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after taking the wicket of Travis Head.

Hello and welcome to Live coverage of the 4th Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

  • July 22, 2023 14:53
    Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics

    Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics

    England wicket keeper Jonny Bairstow hit back at his critics following a blistering 99 not out that put his side on the verge of a famous victory in the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Friday.

  • July 22, 2023 14:44
    The present scene at Old Trafford

    Old Trafford.jpg

  • July 22, 2023 14:37
    Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling

    Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling

    A hostile spell of bowling from Mark Wood helped restrict Australia to 113-4 in its second innings on day three of a thrilling fourth Ashes Test, still trailing England by 162 runs.

  • July 22, 2023 14:34
    England in command, Australia prays for rain

    Rain is there on the radar in Manchester but you never know how things will shape up. The rain gods might relent with England dictating terms and Australia facing a stiff challenge. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.

Related Topics

The Ashes 2023 /

Ashes 2023 /

Ashes /

Jonny Bairstow /

Mark Wood /

Manchester /

Old Trafford /

England

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: IND 137/2; Mandhana, Deol hit fifties, put India in control
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: Manchester weather in focus after England dents Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj, Chirag through to men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Emerging Asia Cup: India A starts as firm favourites against Pakistan A in final
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: Manchester weather in focus after England dents Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Emerging Asia Cup: India A starts as firm favourites against Pakistan A in final
    PTI
  3. IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Kohli had to grind it, his application was fantastic: Fielding coach Dilip
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: IND 137/2; Mandhana, Deol hit fifties, put India in control
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs BAN-W Live Score 3rd ODI: IND 137/2; Mandhana, Deol hit fifties, put India in control
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: Manchester weather in focus after England dents Australia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Korea Open 2023: Satwiksairaj, Chirag through to men’s doubles final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Emerging Asia Cup: India A starts as firm favourites against Pakistan A in final
    PTI
  5. IND-W vs BAN-W: Fargana Hoque becomes first Bangladesh player to score hundred in women’s ODIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment