- July 22, 2023 14:53Ashes 2023: Bairstow hits back at critics after big-hitting heroics
- July 22, 2023 14:44The present scene at Old Trafford
- July 22, 2023 14:37Ashes 2023, 4th Test Day 3: Bairstow blitzkrieg, Wood’s three-for leave Australia reeling
- July 22, 2023 14:34England in command, Australia prays for rain
Rain is there on the radar in Manchester but you never know how things will shape up. The rain gods might relent with England dictating terms and Australia facing a stiff challenge. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates.
