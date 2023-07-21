MagazineBuy Print



  
England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Stokes hits fifty, Brook motors on

Eng vs Aus Live Score, 4th Test Day 3, Ashes 2023: Catch the Live Score, Updates, Scorecard and Highlights from the fourth Ashes Test match.

Updated : Jul 21, 2023 16:20 IST

Team Sportstar
England captain Ben Stokes plays a shot on Day three of the fourth Ashes Test.
England captain Ben Stokes plays a shot on Day three of the fourth Ashes Test.

Hello and welcome to Live coverage of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

  • July 21, 2023 16:18
    Stokes hits half-century

    Stokes gets to his half-century in 72 balls and has led from the front. The batting has been exceptional and the Old Trafford stands up to celebrate its leader. The scoring has been really good from England and the home side has the tempo with Brook proving his credentials as a batsman from the other end.


  • July 21, 2023 16:00
    England’s lead crosses the 100-run mark

    The lead has crossed England with Brook showing his prowess with the bat by smashing Starc for three consecutive boundaries with an excellent cover drive that brought the crowd to their feet. Top shot.

  • July 21, 2023 15:57
    Stokes takes on Hazlewood

    Stokes is nearing his half-century and that’s a typical Stokes innings where the England captain is taking on the Australian bowlers. Hazlewood did cramp Stokes for room but the skipper charged down the wicket to smash the bowler for a boundary through the mid-wicket region.

  • July 21, 2023 15:51
    Brook survives

    Australia miss a run-out chance to pack off Brook and it was Cummins who missed an opportunity with his direct missing the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The lead is getting closer to 100 with Stokes leading the way.

  • July 21, 2023 15:37
    Stokes, Brook resume England’s charge

    England is up and running with Stokes and Brook scoring their first runs of the day as five runs come from the opening over. Mitchell Starc in back into the attack.

  • July 21, 2023 15:32
    Match time!

    Right then we are up and running and it seems we will be getting a full session. Hazlewood to begin proceedings with Stokes on strike.

  • July 21, 2023 15:23
    Crawley on his brilliant knock

    “Yeah it is a good vibe, today was a good day for us and we’re in a good position as a team so I’m sure the boys are happy. I enjoyed it a lot, it was good fun. I rode my luck at times – well, quite a lot of the times – but played some good shots along the way and I was very pleased.”

  • July 21, 2023 15:10
    England on charge

    England rocketed to 384/4 in 72 overs after Australia was dismissed for 317 in the morning session at Old Trafford after resuming on 299/8.

  • July 21, 2023 15:00
    Weather Update

    There is some rain prediction but at the moment things are looking good for play to start on time.

  • July 21, 2023 14:51
