Cricket Cricket Another Bairstow bashing sees England to Test clean sweep Jonny Bairstow hit the second fastest fifty for England in Test cricket as it beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third and final Test at Headingley and ensure a 3-0 series victory. Reuters LEEDS 27 June, 2022 19:24 IST Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root celebrate after winning the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley in Leeds on Monday. - GETTY IMAGES Bairstow, whose batting heroics was key to ensuring England won the second Test, picked up where he left off from Trent Bridge as he brought up his half-century in 30 balls and then took England to victory on the last day with an unbeaten 71, finishing it off with a six.A 111-run partnership with Joe Root, who was 86 not out, took England to the competitive victory target of 296 as it completed its first clean sweep of a home series in over a decade.Rain delayed the start of play by 90 minutes but it then took just over an hour for England to canter to victory.