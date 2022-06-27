Another Bairstow bashing sees England to Test clean sweep

Jonny Bairstow hit the second fastest fifty for England in Test cricket as it made light work of a 113-run target on Monday to beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the third and final Test at Headingley and ensure a 3-0 series victory.

Bairstow, whose batting heroics was key to ensuring England won the second Test, picked up where he left off from Trent Bridge as he brought up his half-century in 30 balls and then took England to victory on the last day with an unbeaten 71, finishing it off with a six.

A 111-run partnership with Joe Root, who was 86 not out, took England to the competitive victory target of 296 as it completed its first clean sweep of a home series in over a decade.

Rain delayed the start of play by 90 minutes but it then took just over an hour for England to canter to victory.