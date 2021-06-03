England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls look to pile on

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live updates from Day 2 of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's.

DAY 1 PROCEEDINGS

Devon Conway became just the sixth player to hit a Test century on debut at Lord’s, with the left-handed opener brilliantly anchoring New Zealand to 246-3 against England on Day one of the first match of the series Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Conway was unbeaten on 136 to maintain the stunning start to his international career in all formats, making an array of shots, leaving well and showing a compact defense to blunt England’s all-seam attack under blue skies at the home of cricket. Full report here - ENG vs NZ

TOSS UPDATE: Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey(w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Bracey gets his Test cap from Marcus Trescothick and Ollie Robinson receives his from Jon Lewis. Five minutes to go for toss.