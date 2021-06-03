Cricket England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls look to pile on England vs New Zealand Live Score: Follow Sportstar for the live cricket streaming updates between NZ and ENG from Lord's Cricket Ground, England. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 June, 2021 15:05 IST Devon Conway celebrates after getting to his hundred on Wednesday. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 03 June, 2021 15:05 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live updates from Day 2 of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's. DAY 1 PROCEEDINGS Devon Conway became just the sixth player to hit a Test century on debut at Lord’s, with the left-handed opener brilliantly anchoring New Zealand to 246-3 against England on Day one of the first match of the series Wednesday.The 29-year-old Conway was unbeaten on 136 to maintain the stunning start to his international career in all formats, making an array of shots, leaving well and showing a compact defense to blunt England’s all-seam attack under blue skies at the home of cricket. Full report here - ENG vs NZTOSS UPDATE: Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first.New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil WagnerEngland (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey(w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James AndersonBracey gets his Test cap from Marcus Trescothick and Ollie Robinson receives his from Jon Lewis. Five minutes to go for toss.Where and when can you watch New Zealand vs England LIVE?New Zealand vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.