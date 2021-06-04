England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Root, Burns look to continue fightback

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live updates from Day 3 of the first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's.

Day 2 Summary

England finished day two on 111-2 and trails New Zealand by 267 runs in the first innings of the first test after Devon Conway's double ton took the game away from the home side on Thursday.

New Zealand was bowled out for 378 after lunch as England's fast bowlers cleaned up the middle order and tail but it was left frustrated by number 11 Neil Wagner (25 not out) who helped Conway set his record score.

Conway's 200 is the highest score on debut at Lord's and the opener reached the milestone with a six over long leg. He nearly carried his bat but became the last wicket to fall when he was run out by mere millimetres.

READ: Devon Conway becomes sixth batsman to hit double hundred in debut Test innings

TOSS UPDATE: Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat first.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Pope, James Bracey(w), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Bracey gets his Test cap from Marcus Trescothick and Ollie Robinson receives his from Jon Lewis. Five minutes to go for toss.