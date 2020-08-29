Cricket Cricket Eng vs Pak 1st T20I: Banton shines, rain plays spoilsport Opener Tom Banton struck five sixes in his 71-run knock as England reached 131-6 in 16.1 overs before the weather closed in. Reuters MANCHESTER 29 August, 2020 09:25 IST Tom Banton plays a shot en route to his half-century. - AP Reuters MANCHESTER 29 August, 2020 09:25 IST Tom Banton blasted an impressive 71 before England's opening T20 international against Pakistan was abandoned because of rain at a soggy Old Trafford on Friday.Batting first, England initially struggled as it lost Jonny Bairstow to the fifth ball of the match, but fellow opener Banton struck five sixes in his knock as England reached 131-6 in 16.1 overs before the weather closed in. IPL 2020: The best fielding side will have a better chance to win, says Mohammad Kaif The umpires eventually called off play at just past 9pm local time with the outfield too wet to continue.Banton's 42-ball knock accelerated England's innings but Pakistan hit back to take four wickets for 14 runs. Two to tango: Dhoni and Raina's careers in numbers Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan both claimed two victims while Iftikhar Ahmed trapped captain Eoin Morgan. Dawid Malan was run out for 23, England's second-highest score.The second match in the series is on Sunday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos