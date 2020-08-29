Eng vs Pak 1st T20I: Banton shines, rain plays spoilsport

Tom Banton blasted an impressive 71 before England's opening T20 international against Pakistan was abandoned because of rain at a soggy Old Trafford on Friday.

Batting first, England initially struggled as it lost Jonny Bairstow to the fifth ball of the match, but fellow opener Banton struck five sixes in his knock as England reached 131-6 in 16.1 overs before the weather closed in.

The umpires eventually called off play at just past 9pm local time with the outfield too wet to continue.

Banton's 42-ball knock accelerated England's innings but Pakistan hit back to take four wickets for 14 runs.

Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan both claimed two victims while Iftikhar Ahmed trapped captain Eoin Morgan. Dawid Malan was run out for 23, England's second-highest score.

The second match in the series is on Sunday.