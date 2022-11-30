Cricket

ENG vs PAK 1st Test: Decision to postpone first Test delayed after viral outbreak in England camp

The first Test was scheduled to start in Rawalpindi at 10:00 AM local time (10:30 AM IST) on Thursday. The decision whether to go ahead with the Test will now be taken at 7:30 AM local time (8:00 AM IST).

Team Sportstar
30 November, 2022 22:05 IST
England players warm up during a nets session ahead of the first Test match against Pakistan.

England players warm up during a nets session ahead of the first Test match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have decided to delay the decision of the postponement of the first Test between England and Pakistan after the outbreak of a viral infection in the English camp.

The first Test was scheduled to start in Rawalpindi at 10:00 AM local time (10:30 AM IST) on Thursday. The decision whether to go ahead with the Test will now be taken at 7:30 AM local time (8:00 AM IST) on Thursday.

The two cricket boards have agreed that if the England players are unable to recover by Thursday, the Test will begin on Friday and will be a five-day match. The second Test in Multan from December 9 to 13 and the third Test in Karachi from December 17 to 21 will remain unaffected.

