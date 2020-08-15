England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second England vs Pakistan Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

-- On Day Two, Babar Azam fell three short of a half-century. That would have been his 15th Test match fifty, and his second of the series. He's fallen in the 40s once more in his Test career: he was dismissed for 49 in Johannesburg in January, 2019.

Here are our correspondents discussing their major takeaways from day two:

-- Mohammad Rizwan scored a pugnacious half-century amid wickets tumbling all around him. It's his second in Test cricket, in eight matches played (the current one is his eighth). If he gets a century, it will be his maiden Test century. Pakistan would want him to get to that mark; it would boost the spirits of the team after two gloomy days.

Day 2 report: ENG vs PAK: Rizwan’s gritty 60 holds up host, Pakistan gets to 223-9

-- Pakistan's seamers will be waiting patiently for their chance to bowl in helpful conditions at Rose Bowl, after England's seamers enjoyed themselves on Days One and Two. Interruptions due to rain, wet outfield and bat light have meant that Pakistan's first innings is yet to be completed. How many can Rizwan add to the total?

Let's hope the rain stays away on Day Three, but the forecast isn't the best. Here's the prediction by BBC: Thundery showers and a gentle breeze, with a maximum of 23 degrees celcius and a minimum of 17 degrees.

