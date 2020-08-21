ENG vs PAK: Crawley, Buttler put England in the ascendancy on day one

Zak Crawley's maiden Test century and an unbeaten 87 from Jos Buttler guided England to 332 for four at stumps on the opening day of the third and final Test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Friday.

The aggressive Crawley struck 19 fours in his unbeaten 171, to notch up what is just the fourth first-class ton of his career. He has put on an unbeaten 205 for the fifth wicket with Buttler to rescue England from a precarious position. After winning the toss and electing to bat, England was teetering at 127 for four before the pair steadied the innings, with Crawley sounding his intention with a four from his first delivery.

Pakistan had early success when struggling England opener Rory Burns (6) was caught at third slip by Shan Masood off the bowling of seamer Shaheen Afridi. He now has just 20 runs in four innings in this series.

Dom Sibley (22) was trapped leg before wicket by wily leg-spinner Yasir Shah (2-60), who was introduced after 10 overs of the innings on the dry wicket and found immediate turn.

He also accounted for Ollie Pope (3), a quicker delivery pinning the middle-order batsman on the back foot and clattering into his stumps.

Before that, England skipper Joe Root (29) looked well set before he received a gem of a delivery from 17-year-old seamer Naseem Shah that caught his outside edge as it jagged away and provided a catch for wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

England has made one change from the drawn second Test, restoring fast bowler Jofra Archer to the side in the place of Sam Curran, while Pakistan is unchanged in its quest to snatch a draw in the series.

England won the first test in Manchester by three wickets.