Cricket

ENG vs SA 3rd ODI abandoned due to rain, series ends level 1-1

Only 27.4 overs were possible in Leeds, during which South Africa reached 159 for two, before a no result was called at about 4 PM local time.

AP
LEEDS 24 July, 2022 20:52 IST
A match abandoned sign is displayed during the third One-Day International between England and South Africa at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday.

A match abandoned sign is displayed during the third One-Day International between England and South Africa at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England and South Africa drew their One-Day International series 1-1 after the third and final match was abandoned because of rain at Headingley on Sunday.

There was a first rain delay in the 21st over — when the Proteas were 119 for two — and a resumption, by which time the match was reduced to 45 overs a side. Only 6.5 more overs were possible before the players were forced off by more rain and never returned.

Quinton de Kock was 92 not out off 76 balls and looked to be on course for an 18th ODI century. Aiden Markram was 24 not out.

Janneman Malan (11) and Rassie van der Dussen (26) were the batters to lose their wickets.

The abandonment scuppered England’s hopes of securing a first white-ball series victory since Jos Buttler took over the captaincy from the retired Eoin Morgan.

England went into Sunday’s match looking to avoid the prospect of a third straight white-ball series defeat, having lost five of its previous eight ODI or Twenty20 international matches this month.

