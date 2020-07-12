Cricket Cricket England ekes out lead of 170 over Windies after 4th day The West Indies’ pace attack took five wickets in the final session of day four to reduce England to 284-8 at stumps at an empty Rose Bowl on Saturday. AP 12 July, 2020 00:03 IST Shannon Gabriel was the pick of the Windies bowlers with three wickets on the day. - GETTY IMAGES AP 12 July, 2020 00:03 IST England eked out a lead of 170 runs heading into the final day of the first test against the West Indies, with all outcomes still possible in the first match since the resumption of international cricket.The West Indies’ pace attack took five wickets in the final session of day four to reduce England to 284-8 at stumps at an empty Rose Bowl on Saturday, making the tourist marginal favorite with the pitch slow but yet to misbehave.READ | Eng vs WI, 1st Test : Day 4 highlights Zak Crawley (76) and Dom Sibley (50) were the two batsmen to get half-centuries, while stand-in England captain Ben Stokes chipped in with 46 before the late Windies fightback."It should be tight if we bowl well tomorrow,” Crawley said, “especially if we get a lead of 200.”That will be on the shoulders of unbeaten batsmen Jofra Archer (5) and Mark Wood (1), with James Anderson to come in at No. 11.Shannon Gabriel bowled Ollie Pope and Dom Bess in the last hour to finish with figures of 3-62 off his 18 overs.Joseph was also impressive, taking 2-40 off 16 overs. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos