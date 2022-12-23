Stuart Broad has been recalled as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 15-member squad for the two-Test tour of New Zealand in February 2023. Mark Wood, who struggled to be fit during the Pakistan series, has not been included as he has not yet recovered from his hip injury.

Besides Broad, pacers Matthew Potts and Essex batter Dan Lawrence also made a comeback to the squad. However, young spinner Rehan Ahmed has not been considered. ECB said, “As part of his management for this winter, he will go to the UAE T20 League in January with a view to joining up with the white-ball team in Bangladesh if selected in March.”

Harry Brook, who scored two back-to-back centuries in England’s recent tour of Pakistan, has also been named in the squad. On Friday, he fetched a massive Rs 13.25 crore IPL deal with SunRisers Hyderabad.

Brook, Ben Duckett and Olly Stone will directly fly to New Zealand from South Africa, where they will play the SA T20 League, to join the squad.