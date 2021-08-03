BCB trying to reschedule series against England after T20 World Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said the board was trying to reschedule the series against England after the T20 World Cup.

"Both the teams [Bangladesh and England] are playing a lot of cricket before the T20 World Cup, so we are discussing with the ECB whether the series can be hosted after the World Cup," BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by Bangladesh daily Prothom Alo, reported ESPNcricinfo.

"If the series is pushed to after the T20 World Cup, we have to know when it can be hosted. If the two teams don't have a gap in the calendar at the same time, we can hold it on the original dates," he added.

However, as per the report of ESPNcricinfo, both BCB and ECB are in favour of rescheduling the series for late 2022 or early 2023.

England and Bangladesh were slated to lock horns in October before the T20 World Cup, but as things stand, the series has now been postponed.

The postponement has now paved the way for England cricketers being available for the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumption, beginning September 19.

The ECB is expected to allow its players to take part in the remainder of the tournament, as it will provide ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup, to be staged in the UAE a few weeks later.

England is also slated to visit Pakistan for two T20Is on October 14 and 15 as part of its T20 World Cup preparations.