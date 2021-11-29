Cricket Cricket England's Stokes says he almost choked on tablet in hotel room The all-rounder, writing in a column for the Daily Mirror, said the tablet had gone down the wrong way and got stuck in his windpipe. Reuters 29 November, 2021 10:11 IST FILE PHOTO: England's Ben Stokes feared it "might be the end" after he almost choked on a tablet while alone in his hotel room ahead of the Ashes. - Reuters Reuters 29 November, 2021 10:11 IST England's Ben Stokes feared it "might be the end" after he almost choked on a tablet while alone in his hotel room ahead of the Ashes.The all-rounder, writing in a column for the Daily Mirror, said the tablet had gone down the wrong way and got stuck in his windpipe."Until it actually came out, I thought this might be the end," he added. "I was on my own in my room and I couldn't breathe as it became lodged and started to dissolve. It felt like my mouth was on fire."Without going into too much detail I have never seen as much saliva as I did on Sunday morning, it was a genuinely frightening experience."READ: No split loyalties for England-born Ashes hopeful Inglis Stokes took an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was a late addition to England's squad for the tour of Australia.The 30-year-old said the finger injury was coming along really well and that he was in a good place mentally.However, he was given another scare when he took a ball to his forearm during practice that left him in excruciating pain."I couldn't lift it ... I thought it was broken," Stokes added. "Thankfully the pain and reaction settled down once I was back in the dressing room and the physios could be sure it wasn't actually a break."It was only after I got back to my hotel room that I took stock of what a day I'd had. The adrenaline had worn off and I was exhausted. Happy that I'm here to tell the tale, but hoping that my pre-test dramas are now over."The five-Test series is due to begin in Brisbane on December 8. Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after a 2-2 draw in England. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :