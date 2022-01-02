England coach Chris Silverwood tests positive for COVID-19

England head coach Chris Silverwood has tested positive for COVID-19.

Silverwood had already been isolating after one of his family members was found to have tested positive for COVID-19. With fast-bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin mentor Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning specialist Darren Veness all testing positive, only assistant coach Graham Thorpe will be with the team as support staff for the fourth Test in Sydney.

“Silverwood has been isolating in Melbourne since December 30 following a positive test from one of his family members. He will remain in isolation until January 8. Silverwood is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated. He is expected to return to the England party in Hobart ahead of the fifth Ashes Test,” the ECB said in a statement, as per a news report by Sky Sports.

On Sunday, one of England’s net bowlers tested positive, too.

The fourth Ashes Test starts on January 5.