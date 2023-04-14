Cricket

ECB probing McCullum’s betting advertisements

The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation ‘22Bet’ as an ambassador in January.

Reuters
London 14 April, 2023 10:25 IST
London 14 April, 2023 10:25 IST
FILE: England head coach Brendon McCullum.

FILE: England head coach Brendon McCullum. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation ‘22Bet’ as an ambassador in January.

England head coach Brendon McCullum’s appearance in online betting advertisements has landed him in a fix with the country’s cricket board (ECB) probing if it is in breach of the governing body’s anti-corruption rules.

The former New Zealand captain had appeared in online advertisements after joining betting organisation ‘22Bet’ as an ambassador in January. He had shared a video on his Facebook page on March 27 promoting 22Bet’s markets on the Indian Premier League.

Also Read
Dhoni is nursing a knee injury, says CSK coach Fleming

“We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet,” the ECB was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed.” The ECB, however, clarified that McCullum is not currently under any investigation.

New Zealand’s Problem Gambling Foundation had complained to the ECB about the adverts last week.

According to ECB’s anti-discrimination code “directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorising any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition” is an offence.

The code suggests such an offence would carry a minimum one-year period of “ineligibility”.

England has won 10 of their last 12 Tests since McCullum became the coach at the start of last summer.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG vs RCB match highlights and analysis in 5 mins

IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG

IPL 2023 - Nicholas Pooran credits spin bowler, belief in abilities for LSG’s thrilling win against RCB

Slide shows

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

CSK vs RR Highlights in Pics: Rajasthan Royals breaches fort Chepauk after 15 years; Sandeep Sharma holds his nerve despite Dhoni scare

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us