Cricket Cricket England all-rounder David Willey tests positive for COVID-19 England all-rounder David Willey has tested positive for COVID-19, the player announced on social media on Thursday. PTI London 17 September, 2020 22:30 IST David Willey has played 49 ODIs and 28 T20Is so far in his career. He played for Chennai Super Kings player in the 2018 IPL. - GETTY IMAGES PTI London 17 September, 2020 22:30 IST England all-rounder David Willey has tested positive for COVID-19, the player announced on social media on Thursday.The 30-year-old Willey last played for England in the ODI series against Ireland last month.“Thank you for all the kind messages. My wife and I received positive Covid test results,” Willey tweeted.The Yorkshire player said he was “gutted to be missing the remaining (group) games” of the domestic T20 league Vitality Blast.“Even more devastated that having been in contact with the other three lads Sat morning (before we had symptoms) means they’re at risk and unavailable too,” he wrote.READ: Russell is currently world’s best all-rounder, says Rinku SinghYorkshire earlier announced that Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and Matthew Fisher would miss their remaining Vitality Blast group games.“YCCC can confirm that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey will be unavailable for the remaining Vitality Blast group matches after a positive COVID test was received,” it tweeted.The four players had been withdrawn from Yorkshire’s squad to play Lancashire on Monday. All of them have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, as per COVID-19 guidelines.Willey has played 49 ODIs and 28 T20Is so far in his career. He played for Chennai Super Kings player in the 2018 IPL. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos