Cricket Cricket England wins rain-curtailed T20 opener against India The win gives England an 8-lead in the multiformat series with just four points up for grabs in the remainder of the tour. Team Sportstar Northampton (England) 10 July, 2021 02:14 IST India was set a 178-run target and had gotten to just nine overs in the chase before rain halted play in Northampton. - GETTY IMAGES England beat India by 18 runs (D/L method) to win the first of three T20Is between the two sides in Northampton on Friday. Before rain halted play, England cruised to 177/7 in its 20 overs, largely thanks to a feisty 78-run stand for the fourth wicket between Nat Sciver and Amy Jones. Sciver went on to make the fastest fifty ever for England with the host looking poised to cross 180. As rain halts play, here's something special. Not one, But TWO magical catches by #TeamIndia @ImHarmanpreet | @HarleenDeol21 : @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/2o5ezpYv9U— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 9, 2021 However, three wickets fell in the 19th over, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol taking impressive catches to dismiss the duo and turn the momentum of the game in India's favour. A fantastic piece of fielding We finish our innings on 177/7Scorecard & Videos: https://t.co/oG3JwmemFp#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/62hFjTsULJ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 9, 2021 As it happened: India Women vs England Women, 1st T20I Highlights: Sciver sizzles as ENG beats IND by 18 runs in rain-hit contest Chasing 178, India had just gotten to the ninth over when rain halted play. However, Katherine Brunt gave England an early boost, removing Shafali Verma for a duck. Smriti Mandhana fell for a brisk 17-ball 29 while Harmanpreet Kaur's poor run continued after she was dismissed for a solitary run. With Harleen Deol and Deepti Sharma at the crease, India was at 54/3 in 8.4 overs when the covers were brought in. The win gives England an 8-lead in the multi-format series with just four points up for grabs in the remainder of the tour. India can still tie the points tally, but will need to win the next two games, at Hove and Chelmsford, in order to do so.