England vs India: Stuart Broad ruled out of Test series

England seamer Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the remaining Tests against India. Stuart Broad walks back to the pavilion after picking up an injury at the nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday. England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the Test series against India. The right-arm pacer underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up at Lord's on Tuesday. England has called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover.