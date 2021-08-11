Cricket

England vs India: Stuart Broad ruled out of Test series

England seamer Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the remaining Tests against India.

11 August, 2021 20:40 IST

Stuart Broad walks back to the pavilion after picking up an injury at the nets session at Lord's Cricket Ground on Tuesday.   -  GETTY IMAGES

England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the Test series against India.

The right-arm pacer underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up at Lord’s on Tuesday.

England has called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover.

