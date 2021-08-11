England vs India: Stuart Broad ruled out of Test series

England seamer Stuart Broad has sustained a tear to his right calf and has been ruled out of the Test series against India.

The right-arm pacer underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up at Lord’s on Tuesday.

England has called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover.