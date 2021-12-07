Cricket Cricket England names 12-member squad for Ashes opener, Anderson left out Veteran pace spearhead Jimmy Anderson was Tuesday left out of England's 12-man squad for the opening Ashes Test against Australia AP 07 December, 2021 12:30 IST FILE PHOTO: Veteran pacer James Anderson has been left out of England's 12-member squad for the Ashes opener starting on December 8. - REUTERS AP 07 December, 2021 12:30 IST Jimmy Anderson is sidelined but his fellow pace veteran Stuart Broad is in contention to play in the Ashes series opener after being included in a 12-man England squad on the eve of the first Test against Australia.Broad, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson were all included as specialist pace bowlers, along with star allrounder Ben Stokes and left-arm spinner Jack Leach.Broad hasn’t played a Test since injuring his calf muscle in August during England’s series against India.England said in a statement Tuesday the starting lineup would be confirmed at the coin toss on Wednesday, a half hour before the test is set to start at the Gabba.Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns are set to open the batting, with Dawad Malan, skipper Joe Root, Stokes and Ollie Pope in the top six. Jos Buttler has been confirmed as wicketkeeper, leaving most of the questions over the balance of the bowling attack.READ: Cummins to draw late Ashes inspiration from absent Paine The return of Stokes from time out for a mental health break and a finger injury gives England an extra seam option, which could also help Leach's chances of selection. Leach played the last of his 16 tests in India in March.“Whichever XI we take the field with, we’ll be very confident," Buttler told a news conference Tuesday.Buttler said the 39-year-old Anderson, England's all-time leading wicket taker in test cricket, appeared to be fit and the decision to rest him for the Gabba test was precautionary ahead of a long, five-test series.Anderson is on his fifth Ashes tour and has played 18 Tests in Australia, including England's drought-breaking 2010-11 series victory. Broad, 35, was also part of the 2010-11 winning squad and is on his fourth Ashes tour.Buttler also said he'd faced Broad in the nets in practice, and Broad was “good to go.”England hasn't won a Test match at the Gabba since 1986. It has lost nine and drawn one of its 10 Tests in Australia since that series triumph a decade ago.Australia announced its starting XI on Sunday, with fast bowler Pat Cummins replacing Tim Paine as test captain and Alex Carey replacing Paine as wicketkeeper.England 12-man squad for first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Wednesday: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :