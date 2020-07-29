Cricket Cricket England names unchanged squad for first Test against Pakistan England named an unchanged squad for first match of the three-Test series against Pakistan that begins on August 5 in Manchester. Reuters London 29 July, 2020 19:08 IST Stuart Broad celebrates after claiming his 500th Test wicket. - Getty Images Reuters London 29 July, 2020 19:08 IST England named an unchanged squad for first match of the three-Test series against Pakistan that begins on August 5 in Manchester, the country's cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.England beat West Indies 2-1 in the first international Test series since the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the sport in March, winning the third Test by 269 runs on Tuesday.After losing the first Test in Southampton, England roared back into the series with allrounder Ben Stokes shining in the second to level it at 1-1 before fast bowler Stuart Broad guided the home side to victory with 10 wickets in the third match. Younis Khan says Pakistan needs ‘fighting tail’ on England tour James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach and Dan Lawrence have been named in the reserves.The Test series against Pakistan will also be held behind closed doors in a bio-secure bubble, even though a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend county cricket matches with social distancing guidelines in place.“Our 14-man squad is unchanged,” national selector Ed Smith said in a statement. “County cricket now restarts on Saturday, August 1. We want to have sufficient reserves inside the bio-secure Test match bubble.“But we may also want to give opportunities, where possible, for the reserves to play county cricket. As we seek the best balance here, England may make changes to the reserves during the three-match series against Pakistan.”The second (Aug. 13-17) and third Test (Aug. 21-25) will be held in Southampton.England Test squad: Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos