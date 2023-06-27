MagazineBuy Print

Subscribers Only

England ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

England ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule: The Jos Buttler-led side will begin its campaign against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 13:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England will be looking to defend its ODI World Cup title, which it won at home in 2019.
England will be looking to defend its ODI World Cup title, which it won at home in 2019. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

England will be looking to defend its ODI World Cup title, which it won at home in 2019. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday .

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will conclude with the final, to be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the One-Day World Cup.

England ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
England vs New Zealand October 5 Ahmedabad
England vs Bangladesh October 10 Dharamsala
England vs Afghanistan October 14 Delhi
England vs South Africa October 21 Mumbai
England vs Qualifier 2 October 26 Bengaluru
England vs India October 29 Lucknow
England vs Australia November 4 Ahmedabad
England vs Qualifier 1 November 8 Pune
England vs Pakistan November 12 Kolkata

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
