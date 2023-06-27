England will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 5 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday .
The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will conclude with the final, to be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.
This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the One-Day World Cup.
England ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule
|FIXTURE
|DATE
|VENUE
|England vs New Zealand
|October 5
|Ahmedabad
|England vs Bangladesh
|October 10
|Dharamsala
|England vs Afghanistan
|October 14
|Delhi
|England vs South Africa
|October 21
|Mumbai
|England vs Qualifier 2
|October 26
|Bengaluru
|England vs India
|October 29
|Lucknow
|England vs Australia
|November 4
|Ahmedabad
|England vs Qualifier 1
|November 8
|Pune
|England vs Pakistan
|November 12
|Kolkata
Latest on Sportstar
- Cricket fans react to ICC ODI World Cup schedule: “Anything after October 2 in Chennai feels risky”
- England ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues
- Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, LIVE Score: India will take on Chinese Taipei
- FIFA Women’s World Cup opener sold out: tournament boss
- Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 schedule: Full fixtures list, match date, time and venues
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE