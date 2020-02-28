ICC Women's T20 World Cup: All-round England thrashes Pakistan

England ensured its second win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, trouncing Pakistan in a one-sided contest.

Captain Heather Knight laid the foundation for a strong English total after her team was inserted in; she scored a quickfire half-century (62, 47b, 8x4, 1x6) and ensured useful partnerships with Natalie Sciver (36, 29b, 5x4) and Fran Wilson (22, 19b, 2x4) as England finished at 158 for 7 in its 20 overs.

In reply, Pakistan stumbled right from the outset as seamers Anya Shrubsole (3 for 25) and Katherine Brunt, and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (3 for 15) dented the top-order, leaving the side reeling at 50 for 5 in the 10th over. Middle-order batter Aliya Riaz provided some resistance, and her 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside Sidra Nawaz took Pakistan past 100.

But the lower-order fell apart quickly, Pakistan bowled out for 116 in the final over.

This was Pakistan's first win in two matches played in the competition. It sits fourth in the Group B table. England, on the other hand, moved up to second.