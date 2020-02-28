Cricket Cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup: All-round England thrashes Pakistan Captain Heather Knight and the bowlers ensure a 42-run win over Pakistan in Canberra. Team Sportstar 28 February, 2020 18:20 IST Captain Heather Knight led the way with a quickfire half-century. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 28 February, 2020 18:20 IST England ensured its second win in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday, trouncing Pakistan in a one-sided contest.Captain Heather Knight laid the foundation for a strong English total after her team was inserted in; she scored a quickfire half-century (62, 47b, 8x4, 1x6) and ensured useful partnerships with Natalie Sciver (36, 29b, 5x4) and Fran Wilson (22, 19b, 2x4) as England finished at 158 for 7 in its 20 overs.ENG v PAK | SCORECARD AND BALL-BY-BALL DETAILSIn reply, Pakistan stumbled right from the outset as seamers Anya Shrubsole (3 for 25) and Katherine Brunt, and leg-spinner Sarah Glenn (3 for 15) dented the top-order, leaving the side reeling at 50 for 5 in the 10th over. Middle-order batter Aliya Riaz provided some resistance, and her 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket alongside Sidra Nawaz took Pakistan past 100. But the lower-order fell apart quickly, Pakistan bowled out for 116 in the final over.This was Pakistan's first win in two matches played in the competition. It sits fourth in the Group B table. England, on the other hand, moved up to second. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos