England players except Moeen return negative results in Covid-19 retests

The England cricket team will begin 'controlled' training from Wednesday afternoon after all RT-PCR tests from Tuesday returned negative, except for Moeen Ali. All-rounder Chris Woakes, close contact of Moeen, also tested negative but will continue to isolate in his room. The team members and the support staff will undergo a third Covid-19 test on Thursday.

England's tour of Sri Lanka: Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19, to be in isolation

Earlier, Moeen had tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Sri Lanka. England's touring party landed in Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 3 ahead of its two-Test series and were tested on arrival. Moeen is currently undergoing 10-day period of self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lankan government's quarantine rules. The England team, which is currently stationed in Hambantota, will travel to Galle on January 10 ahead of the first Test.

Both of England's Tests will be played in Galle. The series in Sri Lanka will be followed by four Tests in India in February and March.