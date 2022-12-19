Cricket

ENG vs PAK: England’s Rehan Ahmed becomes youngest debutant to pick five-wicket haul in men’s Tests

Rehan (18 years, 128 days) broke the record of Australia’s current Test captain Pat Cummins (18y and 193d v South Africa, 2011) to achieve the record.

Team Sportstar
19 December, 2022 16:47 IST
England’s Rehan Ahmed.

England's Rehan Ahmed. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, on Monday, became the youngest bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul on Test debut during the third Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Rehan, who replaced England’s longest-serving player James Anderson in the XI for the Test, recorded the feat in the second-innings when he burst through Pakistan’s middle-order to achieve figures of 14.5-1-48-5.

Rehan’s brilliant display helped him set England a 167-run target to clinch the series 3-0.

Rehan (18 years, 128 days) broke the record of Australia’s current Test captain Pat Cummins (18y and 196d v South Africa, 2011) to achieve the record.

Rehan, England’s 710th male Test cap, also became its youngest player (18y 126d) on Saturday. Brian Close in 1949 was the only other 18-year-old to represent the country in whites.

