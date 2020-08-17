Cricket Cricket England should tour Pakistan for a series in 2022: Akram The West Indies and Pakistan had decided to tour England for Test series amid the global health crisis, saving the country’s cricket board (ECB) huge financial loss. PTI Southampton 17 August, 2020 12:42 IST Wasim Akram opined that England should tour Pakistan for a series in 2022. - K. PICHUMANI PTI Southampton 17 August, 2020 12:42 IST Former pace great Wasim Akram said England owes Azhar Ali and his team for coming to the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic and it needs to return the favour with a tour of Pakistan in 2022.The West Indies and Pakistan had decided to tour England for Test series amid the global health crisis, saving the country’s cricket board (ECB) huge financial loss.England has not travelled to Pakistan since the 2005-06 due to security concerns following the terrorist attack on the visiting Sri Lankan team in 2009.However, Joe Root and his men are scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2022 to play three Tests and five One-day Internationals.“You boys owe Pakistan cricket, and the country, a lot, with the boys coming over here. They’ve been here almost two and half months in the bio-secure environment,” Wasim told Sky Sports Cricket.“So if everything goes well, England should tour Pakistan. I promise you they’ll get looked after on and off the field there and every game will be a packed house,” the legendary fast bowler said. England players had participated in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Akram hoped that it will help to address their security concerns.“The English players were there for the Pakistan Super League in our team, Karachi Kings - Alex Hales and Chris Jordan. They loved it, they enjoyed it, they got looked after beautifully, so the PSL is a step in the right direction,” the 54-year-old former pacer said.Earlier this month, England coach Chris Silverwood had said he would have “no problem” leading a tour to Pakistan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos