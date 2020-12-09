Cricket Cricket England, Sri Lanka Tests from January 14, Galle to host both games Joe Root's men will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 3 in a chartered flight. They are scheduled to land in Mattal International Airport, Hambantota. Team Sportstar Kolkata 09 December, 2020 16:13 IST England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow is expected to be called up for the Tests in Sri Lanka. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Kolkata 09 December, 2020 16:13 IST England's Test tour of Sri Lanka, which was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is rescheduled for January 2021 in Galle.Joe Root's men will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 3 in a chartered flight. They are scheduled to land in Mattal International Airport, Hambantota.READ| South Africa to tour Pakistan after 14 years The new schedule of the two-match Test series, a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is as follows:Jan 5 to Jan 9: England team training sessions, HambantotaJan 14 to Jan 18: First Test, Galle International Cricket StadiumJan 22 to Jan 26: Second Test, Galle International Stadium Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos