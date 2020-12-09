England, Sri Lanka Tests from January 14, Galle to host both games

England's Test tour of Sri Lanka, which was postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is rescheduled for January 2021 in Galle.

Joe Root's men will arrive in Sri Lanka on January 3 in a chartered flight. They are scheduled to land in Mattal International Airport, Hambantota.

The new schedule of the two-match Test series, a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is as follows:

Jan 5 to Jan 9: England team training sessions, Hambantota

Jan 14 to Jan 18: First Test, Galle International Cricket Stadium

Jan 22 to Jan 26: Second Test, Galle International Stadium