England's Broad rules out 'Mankad' dismissal despite cricket law change

England pace great Stuart Broad says he would never attempt a controversial "Mankad" dismissal even though it will no longer be deemed unfair in a rejig of cricket's laws.

The "Mankad', named after India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, is when a bowler runs out the non-striker as they prepare to deliver the ball if that batter is out of their crease.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the keeper of the sport's rulebook, have repeatedly insisted the dismissal is legitimate, urging batters to hold their ground until the ball is bowled, rather than try to gain an advantage.

Confusingly, however, the dismissal was listed under Law 41, covering unfair play.

But in one of several changes announced by the MCC this week that will come into effect from October, it will now be moved to Law 38, which covers run outs.

"So the Mankad is no longer unfair & is now a legitimate dismissal," Broad tweeted on Wednesday. "Hasn't it always been a legitimate dismissal & whether it is unfair is subjective?"

Broad, who has taken 537 Test wickets -- second on England's all-time list -- said he had no intention of deploying a Mankad.

"I think it is unfair & wouldn't consider it, as in my opinion, dismissing a batter is about skill & the Mankad requires zero skill."

The new laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva.

The law around judging a wide has also been amended, with bowlers given more leeway because batters now move more in their crease before a ball is bowled.