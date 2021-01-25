England to host New Zealand for two Tests in June

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that England will start its home international summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on June 2.

Joe Root's team will host number one ranked Test side New Zealand for two Test matches at Lord's (June 2-6) and Edgbaston (June 10-14).

England will also play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens on June 23 and June 24 and the final T20I will be played at The Ageas Bowl on June 26.

These matches will precede the already-announced three-match Royal London Series against Sri Lanka which starts from June 29.

Planning for the England Visually Impaired team's Ashes series against Australia remains subject to COVID-19 assessments, ECB said.

"The prospect of our England Men's team taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said in a statement.

England is currently playing a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. After that, it is set to lock horns with India in four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs. The first Test is set to begin in Chennai on February 5.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been named in England's squad for the first two Tests against India. The duo is currently not a part of England's squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Rory Burns has also returned to the squad for Tests against India. Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance to bolster its chances of making it to the finals of the World Test Championship in June.