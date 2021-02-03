India vs England: Why Stuart Broad is class, explains Tom Moores

Tom Moores is not too far away from international call-up. The Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper-batsman is gaining experience through short-format tournaments such as the Lanka Premier League and the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

His father, Peter, is a former England coach. Fast bowler Stuart Broad is like a big brother; just a call away to solve his problems. And Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his inspiration. The southpaw has definitely built an elite web around him.

Besides preparing for the remaining games in the T10 tournament, Tom will be keeping a tab on the first Test between India and England starting on Friday to catch his Nottingham hero, Broad, in action.

“It is going to be a tough series, for any overseas team it is tough to beat India in India. They will find it challenging but England is building a talented side with a mix of experience and youth. The youngsters are good players of spin. It is going to be great for viewing. I will certainly be tuning in,” Tom, who is part of Bangla Tigers, told Sportstar ahead of the game against Qalandars on Wednesday.

Along with James Anderson, Broad has been instrumental in England’s red-ball glories over the years. With time, the pair proved that their expertise is not limited to English conditions. Recently in Sri Lanka, the duo returned combined figures of 57-27-80-9 in two Tests. “He is an incredibly hard-working person. When he is at Notts, it is great to watch him go about his business. He is specific with his training. If he is going to the sub-continent, his training will be geared around those conditions. That’s what makes him one of the best bowlers in the world. His training is really up there,” said Tom.

There is no doubt that the presence of the seasoned campaigner in the dressing room is a solid boost for the youngsters in the English side who are touring India for the first time. Tom, who has played enough with Broad, agrees.

“I have spoken to him about ‘keeping, batting or just life. He has been through all these experiences by playing all around the world. He has always given me advice, trying to keep me on the right path which is really good. His knowledge of the game is immense, to see where all he has taken wickets is a great learning. I am lucky to have him as a close mate to contact him at any stage and ask, ‘what do you reckon of this?’ It is a nice luxury to have,” he said.

Tom has been among runs. He smashed an unbeaten 38 off 12 balls to take Bangla Tigers to victory over Pune Devils on Monday. But the 21-ball 39 on Wednesday did not help matters as his side lost to Qalandars by seven runs.