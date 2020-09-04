England vs Australia, 1st T20 LIVE: Focus on Archer, Smith in Southampton

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first T20I between England and Australia at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Stay tuned as we get the toss, pitch report, team news and all other details.

The Preview

Denied a Twenty20 World Cup this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, cricket fans might have the next best thing in the upcoming days. A series between England and Australia.

They are the top two teams in the T20 world rankings — Australia is No. 1 — and their fierce sporting rivalry is deep-rooted. They also have some of the most explosive batsmen and fastest bowlers in world cricket.

What more could you ask for?

The Build-up

Root stays in England’s T20 plans despite omission - Morgan

Joe Root has been left out of the three-match T20I series against Australia as his spot in the playing 11 isn’t guaranteed, says England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan.

Mark Wood: Always an extra incentive when you play Australia

After being overlooked by England for most of the international summer, Mark Wood will look to make the most of his opportunity against Australia in the upcoming white-ball series and send a message ahead of next year’s Ashes.

Langer: Australia is respected again after ball-tampering scandal

Australia coach Justin Langer believes his team has regained the respect of international cricket after the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 that shattered the country’s reputation.

Squads:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe

What: Australia tour of England, 2020

Where: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Date: September 4

Time: 10:30 PM IST

(The match will be aired on Sony Network and live streaming will be available on SonyLiv App)