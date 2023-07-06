England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Live Score: Wood gets Khawaja for 13; Labuschagne and Smith look for a partnership

Stokes on the Bairstow controversy

England captain Ben Stokes insisted on Wednesday it was time “everyone moved on” from Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Australia won the match by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series despite Stokes’ stunning 155.

But his on-field heroics were overshadowed by the extraordinary fall-out from Bairstow’s unusual exit.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have even traded verbal bouncers over the issue, which started when Bairstow was given out stumped by opposing wicketkeeper Alex Carey during what the England batter thought was a break in play.

Bairstow’s dismissal sparked a chorus of boos at a normally sedate Lord’s and led to three MCC members being suspended for allegedly abusing visiting players in the pavilion.

