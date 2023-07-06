MagazineBuy Print

England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test Live Score: Wood gets Khawaja for 13; Labuschagne and Smith look for a partnership

ENG vs AUS: Follow Sportstar’s live updates from the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia happening at Headingley.

Updated : Jul 06, 2023 16:48 IST

Team Sportstar
Usman Khawaja of Australia is bowled by Mark Wood of England during Day One of theAshes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley.
Usman Khawaja of Australia is bowled by Mark Wood of England during Day One of theAshes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Usman Khawaja of Australia is bowled by Mark Wood of England during Day One of theAshes 3rd Test Match between England and Australia at Headingley. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ENG vs AUS: Follow Sportstar's live updates from the 3rd Ashes Test between England and Australia happening at Headingley.

  • July 06, 2023 16:49
    17th over

    Robinson again. Keeping it outside off-stump as Smith shoulders arms. Quick single as Smith defends to midwicket.

  • July 06, 2023 16:40
    Aus 51/2 in 16 overs

    Robinson replaces Wood. Labuschagne inside edges onto the pads. Stifled appeal from the cordon. Labuschagne and Smith exchange two quick singles.

    Woakes to continue from the other end. Close!! Labuschagne leaves one short of length, very close to off-stump.

  • July 06, 2023 16:38
    Pace pace and pace!!
  • July 06, 2023 16:35
    Aus 47/2 in 14 overs

    Change in ball between the overs. Woakes goes full and Labuschagne drives through covers past a diving Broad for four. Smith on strike for the last ball, defends back to the bowler. Five runs of the over.

  • July 06, 2023 16:24
    Aus 42/2 in 13 overs

    Labuschagne rapped on the pads again but the ball was drifting down leg stump. Woakes has begun this spell well. Labuschagne misjudges one as he is hit on the pads but the bounce saves him.

    Wood to Khawaja this time. Shoulders arms to a ball way outside off stump. Khawaja cuts a wide one, but not the best of timing, will get a couple. WICKET!! Khawaja goes for an expansive drive and is bowled!! Brute pace from Wood!!

    Khawaja b Mark Wood 13(37)

  • July 06, 2023 16:13
    AUS 39/1 in 11 overs

    Woakes replaces Broad. Short on the line of the stumps, Khawaja inside edges the horizontal bat shot onto his body. Full this time and Khawaja drives it down the ground gloriously for four.

    Wood continues. Goes short second ball and Labuschagne defends to the leg side awkwardly. Short leg in place now. Short again and it flies past the keeper for four byes.

  • July 06, 2023 16:00
    Aus 31/1 in 9 overs

    Mark Wood into the attack for his first over of the series. Bowling over 90mph. Down the legside as it clips Labuschagne’s pads, past a diving Bairstow, on the way to the boundary.

    Maiden over from Robinson, a calm over after the pace attack from Wood at the other end.

    Crowd erupts as Wood continues to bowl quick, causing Labuschagne some discomfort. Last ball was 96.5 mph. Another maiden over.

  • July 06, 2023 15:54
    Aus 27/1 in 6 overs

    Broad continues to bowl it full and at the stumps. Labuschagne flicks through midwicket for a boundary.

    Robinson shortening the length in this over, angling it away from Khawaja. Loud appeal from England as Khawaja is rapped on the pads, but looks like it was going over the stumps.

  • July 06, 2023 15:51
    Aus 20/1 in 4 overs

    Three fours in the last two overs as England bowlers continue to find the right lines and lengths. The quick outfield means the balls are racing away to the boundary.

  • July 06, 2023 15:47
    16th time!!
  • July 06, 2023 15:40
    Aus 8/1 in 2 overs

    Robinson in from the other end. Labuschagne flicks to the fielder at deep square leg for a single. Khawaja gets off the mark in similar fashion.

  • July 06, 2023 15:30
    Aus 4/1 in 1 over

    Broad to open the bowling for England. Warner and Khawaja at the crease for the visitors. Three slips and a gully in place. Full and on the stumps, Warner defends it down the ground and it speeds away for four. WICKET!! Warner goes in the first over!! Warner edges it to the slip cordon and Crawley makes no mistake. Headingley is buzzing!!

    Warner c Crawley b Broad 4(5)

  • July 06, 2023 15:20
    Live Steaming Details

    The 3rd Ashes test between England and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on Sony LIV app. Follow Sportstar’s live blog for regular updates.

  • July 06, 2023 15:17
    Stokes on the Bairstow controversy

    England captain Ben Stokes insisted on Wednesday it was time “everyone moved on” from Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

    Australia won the match by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series despite Stokes’ stunning 155.

    But his on-field heroics were overshadowed by the extraordinary fall-out from Bairstow’s unusual exit.

    British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have even traded verbal bouncers over the issue, which started when Bairstow was given out stumped by opposing wicketkeeper Alex Carey during what the England batter thought was a break in play.

    Bairstow’s dismissal sparked a chorus of boos at a normally sedate Lord’s and led to three MCC members being suspended for allegedly abusing visiting players in the pavilion.

    Read More - Stokes wants to move on from Bairstow furore

  • July 06, 2023 15:15
    Cummins gives his views

    We would have had a bowl as well but it’s not a big deal. Cam Green has a slight strain so Mitch Marsh comes in for his first Test in a while. Three changes for us. He is playing his 5th Test and he was a star for us in India, he is pumped [on Todd Murphy].

  • July 06, 2023 15:14
    Ben Stokes at the toss

    We are gonna have a bowl. We are happy going either way. It looks like a very good cricket wicket. Aiming to get something with the ball early on. The injury that happened to Popey and few thought processes which went into it - one of which was what team we go for if I don’t bowl. The position Brooky was in the squad last summer, he is a fantastic player and he always puts his chin up for any situation and the situation presented itself.

  • July 06, 2023 15:02
    Toss news!!

    England have won the toss and have opted to field

    England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes(c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad

    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

  • July 06, 2023 14:59
    Special achievement for a special batter!

    Ashes 2023: Steve Smith eyes all-time great status as 100th Test cap looms

    When Australia’s Steve Smith last played a Test match at Headingley, he was just one red-ball cap into his celebrated career and thought of mainly as a leg-spinner.

  • July 06, 2023 14:55
    Early speculation time!!
  • July 06, 2023 14:51
    Preview

    The third Ashes Test between England and Australia will begin at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday with the hosts being 0-2 down in the five-match series.

    The Ben Stokes-led side has the last chance to keep the series alive after it faltered in the first two games. While Australia chased down the 281-run target in the Edgbaston Test, England lost the game at Lord’s by 43 runs chasing 371 – both on the last day of the Test.

    Coming into this Test, Australia suffered a blow in the form of Nathan Lyon, who was ruled out of remaining series due to calf injury during the second Test. The visitors haven’t named any replacement yet. England, too, lost Ollie Pope for the entire series as well because of a dislocated shoulder.

    England announced its playing XI where it has left veteran pacer James Anderson, who had hardly made any impact in the first two Tests and has been replaced by Chris Woakes. In a surprising call, Josh Tongue too, who impressed in the second Test, has been left out and replaced by Mark Wood. In place of Ollie Pope, England got Moeen Ali back in the playing XI.

    Read More: Ashes third Test preview

  • July 06, 2023 14:46
    Stay Tuned

    Welcome to Day 1 of the third Ashes test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds. Stay tuned for all updates regarding toss and playing XI.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

