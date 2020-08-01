England vs Ireland, Live Score: 2nd ODI

On Thursday, Ireland played its first international match since a T20I series against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, India, in March, and the first against England in more than a year. It struggled against the world champion, suffering a top-order collapse, and the first ODI turned out to be a one-sided one.

For Ireland, therefore, the second ODI today will be an opportunity to show it has learnt its lessons from the six-wicket defeat. Held in a bio-bubble, the three-match series will be played at only one venue - the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England shone through in the first match despite the absence of some of its top stars. Sam Billings and David Willey made a mark with the bat and ball, respectively.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Peter Chase, William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Joshua Little.