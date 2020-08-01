Cricket England vs Ireland, Live Score: 2nd ODI England vs Ireland second ODI 2020 Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow Sportstar for live streaming updates of Ireland tour of England at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 August, 2020 17:56 IST England's Eoin Morgan in action in the first ODI against Ireland. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 August, 2020 17:56 IST On Thursday, Ireland played its first international match since a T20I series against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, India, in March, and the first against England in more than a year. It struggled against the world champion, suffering a top-order collapse, and the first ODI turned out to be a one-sided one.For Ireland, therefore, the second ODI today will be an opportunity to show it has learnt its lessons from the six-wicket defeat. Held in a bio-bubble, the three-match series will be played at only one venue - the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.England shone through in the first match despite the absence of some of its top stars. Sam Billings and David Willey made a mark with the bat and ball, respectively.TeamsEngland: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), James Vince, Eoin Morgan (c), Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Liam Dawson, Reece Topley, Liam Livingstone.Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wkt), Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Peter Chase, William Porterfield, George Dockrell, Joshua Little.