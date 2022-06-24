Cricket

ENG vs NZ: Bairstow, Overton lead England fightback with record 200-plus partnership

Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton racked up an unbeaten 209 partnership to lift England from 55 for six to 264 for six at stumps on Day two.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 June, 2022 23:11 IST

Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
24 June, 2022 23:11 IST

Jonny Bairstow slammed a second consecutive Test hundred to bail England out of trouble against New Zealand in the third Test at Headingley on Friday.

Bairstow, and Jamie Overton racked up an unbeaten 209 partnership to lift England from 55 for six to 264 for six at stumps on Day two. Earlier, in the day, Daryll Mitchell slammed his third ton of the series to lift the Kiwis to 329 in the first innings.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App