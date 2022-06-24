ENG vs NZ: Bairstow, Overton lead England fightback with record 200-plus partnership

Jonny Bairstow slammed a second consecutive Test hundred to bail England out of trouble against New Zealand in the third Test at Headingley on Friday.

Bairstow, and Jamie Overton racked up an unbeaten 209 partnership to lift England from 55 for six to 264 for six at stumps on Day two. Earlier, in the day, Daryll Mitchell slammed his third ton of the series to lift the Kiwis to 329 in the first innings.

