England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead

Brydon Carse’s exceptional 6-42 helped England dismiss New Zealand for 254, securing a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the first Test. England chased down the 104-run target with ease, led by debutant Jacob Bethell’s unbeaten 50 off 37 balls and Joe Root’s 23 in his 150th Test.

Harry Brook’s first-innings 171 had swung the match decisively, while Carse’s 10-wicket haul across the game earned him Player of the Match honors. Despite Daryl Mitchell’s valiant 84, New Zealand’s dropped catches and poor fielding proved costly.

“No one means to drop catches,” said Black Caps captain Tom Latham, who was responsible for a couple of them.

“But I guess when you give opportunities to some quality players ... sometimes that can hurt you.

“We weren’t quite at our best in this game, but we know how fickle this game can be, and we’ll head to Wellington and stay reasonably level.”

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes assured his fitness for the second Test despite a brief injury scare. The series continues in Wellington on Friday, with England leading 1-0.