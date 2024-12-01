 />
England beats New Zealand by 8 wickets in first Test, takes 1-0 lead

Brydon Carse starred with the ball as England beat New Zealand by eight wickets at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch to go 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 09:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Brydon Carse was Player of the Match in the first Test.
England’s Brydon Carse was Player of the Match in the first Test. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

England’s Brydon Carse was Player of the Match in the first Test. | Photo Credit: AFP

Brydon Carse’s exceptional 6-42 helped England dismiss New Zealand for 254, securing a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the first Test. England chased down the 104-run target with ease, led by debutant Jacob Bethell’s unbeaten 50 off 37 balls and Joe Root’s 23 in his 150th Test.

Harry Brook’s first-innings 171 had swung the match decisively, while Carse’s 10-wicket haul across the game earned him Player of the Match honors. Despite Daryl Mitchell’s valiant 84, New Zealand’s dropped catches and poor fielding proved costly.

Stokes allays fitness concerns following England’s Test victory vs New Zealand

“No one means to drop catches,” said Black Caps captain Tom Latham, who was responsible for a couple of them.

“But I guess when you give opportunities to some quality players ... sometimes that can hurt you.

“We weren’t quite at our best in this game, but we know how fickle this game can be, and we’ll head to Wellington and stay reasonably level.”

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes assured his fitness for the second Test despite a brief injury scare. The series continues in Wellington on Friday, with England leading 1-0.

England vs New Zealand

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
