Cricket Cricket Review blunders haunt New Zealand against England New Zealand's troubles with Decision Review System proved costly yet again after opener Tom Latham went cheaply in the first Test against England. AFP Mount Maunganui 22 November, 2019 10:14 IST Sam Curran celebrates the dismissal of Tom Latham in Mount Maunganui on Friday. - Getty Images AFP Mount Maunganui 22 November, 2019 10:14 IST New Zealand's troubles with cricket's Decision Review System proved costly yet again Friday after opener Tom Latham went cheaply at the start of its reply to England's 353 in the first Test at Mount Maunganui.Latham walked without question when rapped on the pads by Sam Curran.But had the Black Caps sought a review, they would have found Hot Spot detected the ball had shaved the inside edge of the bat.It is the second time in the match New Zealand has not sought a review when it should have done.In England's first innings, New Zealand stayed quiet when an appeal for a Rory Burns caught-behind was turned down when the batsman was on 10 and the total 14.READ: Hesson's five-pointers for India and BangladeshAgain, replays showed there had been a nick and the fortunate Burns went on to make 52.During this year's cliff-hanger World Cup final, eventually decided on the boundary countback rule after the game was tied, New Zealand wasted their one review which ultimately brought about the early dismissal of Ross Taylor.Early in the innings, Martin Guptill was given out lbw and when he appealed, replays clearly showed he did not get an edge on the ball.Later in the innings, the in-form Taylor was given out lbw for 15 and with its review wasted New Zealand were powerless -- despite replays that showed the ball would have sailed well over the stumps.