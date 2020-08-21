England vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 1 Live: England aims to seal series

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the third England vs Pakistan Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

--England has named an unchanged squad for the third Test, which means Zak Crawley likely gets another game. Crawley scored an impressive half-century in the last innings of the previous Test, skillfully dealing with Pakistan's potent seam attack. Ollie Robinson, who did not play the second Test, was the like-for-like replacement for Stokes, but the team opted to insert a batsman into the team.

-- Pakistan hasn't won a Test away from home, or the UAE, since May, 2018, when it defeated England at Lord's. The defeat in the first Test of this series was its seventh consecutive loss away from home. Perhaps this record can be motivation enough for the side to level the series, after impressing in the first two contests. Shadab Khan or Fawad Alam: that is likely to be the only selection dilemma by the team management.

So it come down to the third and final Test of this series to decide whether Pakistan can prevent its first series defeat in England in 10 years. Although many hours of cricket have fallen prey to rain, it's still been an enthralling contest between the two teams. Pakistan came close to winning a close first Test, and impressed but couldn't make much of a dent in the second due to the weather, and so the scoreline of 1-0 in favour of England can seem slightly misleading.

All attention will be on the weather in Southampton. Will it or won't it rain? And for how long? "Strong winds and rain," is predicted by the BBC for today. We'll just hope there's minimal disruption of the cricket.

There will be flexible playing hours in this Test, meaning action can start half an hour earlier than usual time in the morning to make up for the hours or minutes lost due to rain.

Here's the preview of the contest.

Where and when can you watch Pakistan vs England LIVE?

Pakistan vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels from 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.