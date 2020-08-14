England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: England in control after rain-laden Day One

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second England vs Pakistan Test at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

- Abid Ali's 60 scored yesterday was the third-highest score of his Test career. It was a stoic innings but not flawless; he edged the ball numerous times to the slips and was dropped twice. He has two centuries, both against Sri Lanka in December, 2019.

A wicket-laden first day made it England's day. Abid Ali scored a half-century but none of the other top-order batsmen so far have been able to stick around for very long. The onus will be on Babar Azam to resuscitate the innings on Day Two.

Eng vs Pak: Pakistan slumps to 126-5 on rain-hit day one

Rain prevented play for much of Day One. How's the weather going to be like today? "Thundery showers and a gentle breeze," says BBC, with a maximum of 23 degrees celcius and a minimum temperature of 18 degrees.

Where and when can you watch Pakistan vs England LIVE?

Pakistan vs England will be aired LIVE only on SONY SIX channels from 3.30 pm onwards. It will be available for live streaming on SONY LIV.