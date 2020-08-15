England vs Pakistan: Bad weather wipes out day three of second Test

Bad weather continued to dog the second Test between England and Pakistan on Saturday as a combination of bad light and drizzle wiped out the whole of the third day at the Rose Bowl.

Although the weather appeared to improve in the afternoon, two inspections found that the outfield was still too wet and play was finally abandoned for the day after the umpires had a third look in deteriorating light.

Only 86 of a possible 180 overs were bowled on the first two days as Pakistan, batting first, reached 223-9 with Mohammad Rizwan unbeaten on 60. With more bad weather forecast, a draw seems to be the most likely result.

Pakistan, which trails 1-0 after England's dramatic victory in the first Test, needs to win to give itself any chance of taking the three-match series.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said the situation had not been handled well, especially given the effort to stage the series amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is frustrating for everyone,” he told the BBC.

“I don't think there has been any urgency. You think of the amount of time and cost that everyone has put in for this series to happen.

“Over the three days there have been times when it has been raining, and you can't play in the rain, but there have been 60 or 70 overs when we could have been playing.”