England squad given COVID-19 all-clear in Cape Town

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has said that the two members of England's touring party, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the weekend, received false positives. They are out of isolation and will fly home from South Africa with the rest on Thursday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ECB's Chief Medical Officer Nick Pierce said: "Following the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive COVID-19 tests from the England camp in South Africa, the England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, following further testing and analysis, in the opinion of the independent virologists based in Cape Town and London, the two individuals are not infected, and do not pose any risk of passing on the infection to the rest of the party. As such, the advice is they are now free to join the rest of the group and are no longer self-isolating."

READ: CSA, ECB agree to postpone ODI series after COVID-19 threat

On Monday, the ECB and Cricket South Africa agreed to postpone the remaining matches in the Betway One-Day International (ODI) Series. The decision was taken jointly by the two Boards to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams.

CSA and the ECB will now work together to determine when the three-match series, which forms part of the ICC Cricket Men’s Super League, can take place in the future.

The white-ball leg started with the three T20Is as scheduled but the ODI series couldn’t start last week as per plan. There were three delays inside four days due to COVID-19 positive cases in both squads and within the bio-secure hotel in Cape Town.