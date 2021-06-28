Sri Lanka suspends three players for breaking isolation rules

Sri Lanka suspended three players and sent them home from its cricket tour of England on Monday after they broke the squad's anti-coronavirus rules by being pictured outside the team hotel.

Sri Lanka Cricket said vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka “will be flown back to Sri Lanka, with immediate effect” and remain suspended until an inquiry is complete.

Video footage showing two of the players out late in Durham, where the first of three one-day internationals will be held on Tuesday, was posted on Twitter on Monday morning.

Sri Lanka was already facing criticism from fans after losing last week's Twenty20 series 3-0 to England in three lopsided games.