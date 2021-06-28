Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka suspends three players for breaking isolation rules Sri Lanka Cricket said Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka “will be flown back to Sri Lanka, with immediate effect”. AP Durham 28 June, 2021 19:56 IST FILE PHOTO: In this photo taken on March 8, 2017, Sri Lanka cricketers Kusal Mendis (L) and Niroshan Dickwella run between the wickets during a Test match against Bangladesh at The Galle International Cricket Stadium. - AFP AP Durham 28 June, 2021 19:56 IST Sri Lanka suspended three players and sent them home from its cricket tour of England on Monday after they broke the squad's anti-coronavirus rules by being pictured outside the team hotel.Sri Lanka Cricket said vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella and opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka “will be flown back to Sri Lanka, with immediate effect” and remain suspended until an inquiry is complete.READ | Indian team arrives in Sri Lanka for limited-overs series Video footage showing two of the players out late in Durham, where the first of three one-day internationals will be held on Tuesday, was posted on Twitter on Monday morning.Sri Lanka was already facing criticism from fans after losing last week's Twenty20 series 3-0 to England in three lopsided games. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :