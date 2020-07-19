England vs West Indies: All you need to know

Who are the all-time leading Test wicket-takers from England and West Indies?

Among all bowlers in the series, Anderson leads the charts in career wickets; he has 587 wickets, the fourth-most overall. Stuart Broad, also in the England Test squad, has 485 wickets. Here are the all-time leading wicket-takers from both teams. (READ)

Will Jofra Archer be included in the third Test match?

Jofra Archer is available for the third Test in Manchester after a disciplinary committee handed him a fine and a written warning. (REPORT)

When did West Indies register is first Test win against England?

A Clifford Roach double century and nine wickets from Baron Constantine guided West Indies to its first-ever Test victory in 1930. (READ)

What is West Indies' highest successful Test run chase in England?

West Indies holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after successfully chasing down 200 on the final day of the Southampton Test. Here's a breakdown of WI's highest successful run chases in England. (READ)

Where will the England vs West Indies third Test match be played?

The third Test between England and the West Indies will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Following Covid-19 outbreaks, the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford had been chosen to host the three games. Here's everything you need to know about the bio-secure arrangements. (READ)

When and what time will the third England vs West Indies Test match get underway?

The third England vs West Indies Test match gets underway on July 24 at 3:30 PM IST.