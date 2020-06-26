Cricket Cricket Simmons: Holder will be back to bowling in four-day game Jason Holder didn’t bowl when his team fielded in the second innings and wasn’t required to bat on the final day of the three-day match on Thursday. PTI Manchester 26 June, 2020 16:31 IST West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has allayed concerns over skipper Jason Holder’s fitness ahead of the Tests against England, saying he would be back to bowling soon. - AP (File Photo) PTI Manchester 26 June, 2020 16:31 IST West Indies head coach Phil Simmons has allayed concerns over skipper Jason Holder’s fitness ahead of the Tests against England, saying he would be back to bowling soon.Holder didn’t bowl when his team fielded in the second innings and wasn’t required to bat on the final day of the three-day match on Thursday.“Jason has had a slight niggle on his ankle and that is what has held him back from bowling,” Simmons was quoted as saying by the windiescricket.com.READ: West Indies can be No. 1, says Jason Holder“He will be back to bowling in the four-day game and should be bowling his full quota. As for the batting if you get one ball and you’re out, that’s all you can do.”West Indies is scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match from Tuesday at Emirates Old Trafford before it reaches Southampton for the series-opener from July 8.It will be first international bilateral series since March when coronovirus forced shut all sporting action.READ: Holder: We see Archer as just another EnglishmanFast bowler Shannon Gabriel is making a comeback after an ankle surgery and Simmons is impressed with the way he has bowled so far.“He looks ready, that was evident here. When you see how he bowled in the first innings, then again yesterday and even more so this morning you could see he’s close to 100 percent. Now we want to get him up to 100 just before the Test match,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos