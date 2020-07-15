Joe Root: The doors are certainly not closed on Denly

Joe Root, who missed England’s first Test in Southampton last week, will return to the squad as captain for the second Test in Manchester, with Joe Denly facing the axe. Denly's scores of 18 and 29 at the Ageas Bowl didn't help his cause, but Root maintained that this isn't the end of the road for the top-order batsman.

“It's never easy having to leave someone out of the team. Joe, over a period of time, has done a brilliant job for us. He has helped show our identity as a side and how we would want to play moving forward,” said Root.

“The doors are certainly not closed on him and if he gets a chance to come back [into the squad], I’m sure he will be desperate to take it.”

Root also backed out-of-form Jos Buttler. "If you look at the way he (Buttler) batted in the first innings, that was technically as well as he played for a long time. I think his game is in a really good place and it's a matter of time before we see some of those special innings that we've seen in white-ball cricket," said Root.

The decision to leave out senior fast bowler Stuart Broad in a home Test for the first time since 2012 led to speculation about the veteran’s future. But Root said it was a decision that was 'well discussed'. "It (Dropping Broad) was a decision that wasn’t taken lightly. That said, it’s not like anyone thinks any less of him. Stuart will be desperate to prove a lot of people wrong when he gets his opportunity again.”

