England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2, Live Cricket Score: Sibley, Stokes fifties put England in command

Day 1 Report | Sibley, Stokes score fifties as England takes honours

Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes restored some calm for England after a rocky start to the second Test on and off the field on Thursday, putting on an unbeaten 126-run partnership to lead the team to 207-3 against West Indies on Day 1.

England began the day by excluding superstar paceman Jofra Archer from the match for breaching isolation protocols, before slumping to 81-3 on a decent batting track after losing the toss and then two batsmen in two balls to Roston Chase’s easy offbreaks.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1 highlights

Sibley was content with just sticking around with his cautious style, was joined by Stokes midway through the second session as they plotted their way through 50.4 overs to the close at Old Trafford.

Ashley Giles says Jofra Archer's protocol breach could have been 'disaster'

English fast bowler Jofra Archer's breach of bio-secure protocols could have been a “disaster” and ended up costing the board tens of millions of pounds, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles has said.

England dropped Archer from the second Test against the West Indies following the breach, announcing the decision only hours before the start of the match on Thursday.

The ECB did not state the nature of the violation but media reports said the Barbados-born 25-year-old exited the bio-secure bubble to go to his flat in Brighton after the series opener in Southampton.

Atherton labels Archer’s protocol breach 'very foolish'

Former captain Michael Atherton has termed Jofra Archer’s bio-secure bubble breach “very foolish” as his irresponsible act has thrown the team’s plans into disarray ahead of second Test against the West Indies starting on Thursday.

Archer was on Thursday dropped from the second Test against the West Indies for breaking the team’s bio-secure protocol and will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period.

Archer apologised for the lapse, which wasn’t specified in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement but ‘BBC Test Match Special’ said that the speedster had visited his home in Brighton after the first Test.

- Stumps, Day 1: England ends a gripping day at 207/3 with Ben Stokes (59 not out off 159 balls) and Dom Sibley (86 not out off 253 balls) put up a 126-run partnership for the fourth wicket to put England in a good position. The pair made the West Indies bowlers toil hard while giving away nothing. Kemar Roach and Jason Holder bowled some brilliant spells but were unable to shake Stokes and Sibley.

- Playing XI:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(WK), Jason Holder (C), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

- England’s Jofra Archer has been excluded from the second Test against the West Indies starting on Thursday at Old Trafford following a breach of the team’s COVID-19 protocols.

The doors are certainly not closed on Denly: Joe Root

Joe Root, who missed England’s first Test in Southampton last week, will return to the squad as captain for the second Test in Manchester, with Joe Denly facing the axe. Denly's scores of 18 and 29 at the Ageas Bowl didn't help his cause, but Root maintained that this isn't the end of the road for the top-order batsman.

“It's never easy having to leave someone out of the team. Joe, over a period of time, has done a brilliant job for us. He has helped show our identity as a side and how we would want to play moving forward,” said Root.

READ: Phil Simmons: Extended preparation period played key part in beating England

Southampton Test erased swing doubts, says ball-maker

The ball moved enough in last week's Southampton Test between England and West Indies to erase any lingering doubt about swing bowling under cricket's COVID-19 protocols, manufacturer of the Dukes ball told Reuters.

READ: How West Indies won the first Test

Strict health regulations that greeted international cricket on its return from a 117-day stoppage included a ban on saliva to shine the ball, even though players can still use sweat to polish it in order to generate swing.

“The ball did swing and it was a balanced game of cricket,” Dilip Jajodia, managing director of British Cricket Balls Ltd, which produces the Dukes balls used in England, told Reuters by telephone.

What: West Indies tour of England, 2020

When: July 16-20

Where: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Time in IST: 03:30 PM

Squad:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich(WK), Jason Holder(C), Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(WK), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson

